GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$66.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

