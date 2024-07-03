Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 108,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 206,489 shares.The stock last traded at $29.72 and had previously closed at $29.65.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $810.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 362,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 181,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 117,715 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the period.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

