Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.33

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 93223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.35 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.
