Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.33

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 93223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

