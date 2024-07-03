Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.29

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 10443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

