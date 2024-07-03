Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 248,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 629,649 shares.The stock last traded at $32.58 and had previously closed at $31.22.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 148,242 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

