Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 233,910 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

