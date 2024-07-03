GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of C$41.19 and a twelve month high of C$56.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.48.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

