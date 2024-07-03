GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
Shares of GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of C$41.19 and a twelve month high of C$56.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.48.
About GMO Payment Gateway
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.