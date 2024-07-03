GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 290,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 659,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

GoGold Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.57 million, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$12.05 million for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0273478 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

