Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.27. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

