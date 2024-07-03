Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 11,400 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Corpay accounts for about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,600,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $8,537,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPAY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.39. The company had a trading volume of 270,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.