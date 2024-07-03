Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,307,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 742,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,752. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $275.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

