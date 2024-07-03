GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

