Grin Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $152,443.88 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.00623076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00121513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00278459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

