Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 811,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,596. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

