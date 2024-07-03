Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.48% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GROM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 52,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 386.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.97%.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years.

