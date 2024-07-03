Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

OMAB stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

