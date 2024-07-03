Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.27

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 45412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $2.2348 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.