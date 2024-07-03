Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $5.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,705 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,098 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 533,822 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV opened at $2.63 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.34%.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

