Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 2.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 134,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,023,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.