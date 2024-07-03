Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Declares Dividend of $0.07 (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

LON GKP opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 155.94 ($1.97). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £333.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

