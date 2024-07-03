Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 203,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GYRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,119. Gyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
