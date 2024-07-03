H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,123,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 1,287,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HISJF remained flat at $13.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

