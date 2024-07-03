H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,123,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 1,287,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
H.I.S. Price Performance
Shares of HISJF remained flat at $13.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $13.09.
About H.I.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H.I.S.
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.