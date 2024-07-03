Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 3,917,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,040. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

