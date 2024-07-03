Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. 34,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,329. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

