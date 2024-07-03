Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4,441.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

