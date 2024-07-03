Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $267,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.44. 5,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,462. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.44, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $100.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total transaction of $1,277,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $9,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $1,277,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,171,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,417 shares of company stock worth $44,432,928. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

