Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $283,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,944 shares of company stock worth $33,580,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $313.99. 6,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,807. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $325.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.12 and a 200 day moving average of $244.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.22.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

