Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,721. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

