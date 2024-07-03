Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.2 %

TOL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,919. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

