Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

BRBR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.