Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,071 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

CB stock opened at $254.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

