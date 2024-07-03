Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,303 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Nordson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 58,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

NDSN stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day moving average is $256.04. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

