Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 1,625 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Crown were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Crown by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 347,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 266,633 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 2,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $5,019,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

