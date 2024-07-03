Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 6,394 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Lyft were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 1,649,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,532,393. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.