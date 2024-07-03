Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Invesco were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Invesco by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $11,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. 49,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.