Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $385.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

