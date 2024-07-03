Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

