HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 71.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

HCA stock opened at $319.70 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

