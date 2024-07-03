HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HQY stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

