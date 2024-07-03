Hedeker Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $153.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

