Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,238,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 104,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.