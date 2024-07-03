Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

