Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $336.89. 473,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,066. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

