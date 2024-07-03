Hedeker Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 501,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.