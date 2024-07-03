Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.84

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $20.62. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 25,059 shares changing hands.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.4204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.