Helikon Investments Ltd Sells 48,001 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Helikon Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,001 shares during the quarter. Intercorp Financial Services accounts for approximately 0.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 720,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 342,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.