Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

HP opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after buying an additional 760,554 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

