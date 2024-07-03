Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Update

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 14,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,279 shares in the company, valued at $708,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,279 shares in the company, valued at $708,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $5,799,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth $4,013,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,335. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

