Hermez Network Price Hits $4.13 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00006858 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $151.00 million and $17,113.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,224.69 or 0.99832012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00075755 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12985505 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,980.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

