HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and $189,323.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,804.48 or 0.99885566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00078333 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048948 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $152,883.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

